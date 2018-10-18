Dill a fascinating new ingredient in tuna pasta salad

We were met with much excitement and big smiles today. The students barely finished greeting us when they began to ask about the class recipe and what chores they could begin. Genesis was a bit skeptical about eating tuna, but promised to try it. The girls were fascinated with fresh dill as they had never seen it before. They commented that it looked like “leaves on a tree”! When asked what she liked most about the meal, Genesis replied “the tuna”... the one ingredient she thought she didn’t like!