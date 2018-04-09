Crushing, smashing, shaking, whisking our way to winning cornflake chicken

In our very first class at Bayard Taylor Elementary, our fifth grade chefs set their sights on Baked Cornflake Chicken as a recipe they couldn’t wait to try. They were disappointed when we were snowed out of that class. But in a makeup session in Week 5, the chicken came home to roost.

It did not disappoint.

“This is so good!” Angel Asencio enthused as he dug into his first drumstick, and then a second, and a third. “So good,” he said when he’d finished the last, in case we’d forgotten.

The students were intrigued at how baking chicken with cornflakes could be just as flavorful as KFC, yet both cheaper and healthier. And they loved how active a “hands on” meal this turned out to be.

Crushing the cornflakes, smashing garlic and whisking eggs burned off any excess energy they may have had at the end of the school day — and that was before shaking the drumsticks in the cornflake mix.

Even the preparation of the greens got points for being unusual.

“It’s like we’re in a forest and we’re cutting trees,” said Giselle Velez, winning the prize for the day’s top metaphor while separating green leaves from stems.

Truth be told, the greens were the first recipe we’ve tried that got less than rave reviews.

The kids liked the addition of fresh lemon juice (and competed over who would get to finish off the squeezed rinds!). But the broccoli rabe especially was a non starter as a flavor.

“It’s sour!” ShyJanay Turner said, scrunching up her face.

Still, the kids were good sports trying the greens and the meal as a whole was a hit.