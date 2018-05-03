Cooking a dinner party for the teachers

This past week our My Daughter’s Kitchen crew enjoyed hosting a party where they served the Cornflake breaded chicken with sweet potato wedges and the banana zucchini oatmeal muffins! The girls were very efficient and worked as a team to ensure the recipes would be finished for their guests’ arrival. While making the chicken we heard murmurs of how excited they were to taste it. The girls also worked hard to set up the tables and make it very presentable for a dinner party. Included below is part of Sanaa Burton’s journal entry:

"What I liked about the party was that we were able to invite any teacher and also we were able to cook things that we didn‘t have a chance to cook. [This is because we had missed a few recipes due to time conflicts and snow storms]."