Colorful broccoli pasta a healthy, crowd pleasing dish

The mini-chefs were very excited to prepare this dish as it involved three favorite foods—broccoli, pasta and cheese! They were confident it would be a winner, and it did not disappoint. Sophia Christinzio and Pooja Patel were chief broccoli choppers, Peter Olsen and Arielle Kosty settled on chopping the pepper. Arielle Kosty, when mixing the broccoli and pepper together, stated, “It looks like the peppers are swimming in the broccoli!” As Peter Olsen was dolloping the ricotta cheese, he exclaimed, “This looks like mashed potatoes!” Pooja Patel, added, “And the broccoli looks like trees!” Sophia Christinzio chimed in, “It’s so colorful, and healthy, too!” All in all, it was a successful dish!