Colorful broccoli pasta a healthy, crowd pleasing dish

The mini-chefs were very excited to prepare this dish as it involved three favorite foods—broccoli, pasta and cheese! They were confident it would be a winner, and it did not disappoint. Sophia Christinzio and Pooja Patel were chief broccoli choppers, Peter Olsen and Arielle Kosty settled on chopping the pepper. Arielle Kosty, when mixing the broccoli and pepper together, stated, “It looks like the peppers are swimming in the broccoli!” As Peter Olsen was dolloping the ricotta cheese, he exclaimed, “This looks like mashed potatoes!” Pooja Patel, added, “And the broccoli looks like trees!” Sophia Christinzio chimed in, “It’s so colorful, and healthy, too!” All in all, it was a successful dish!
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.