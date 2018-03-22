Class is all about tasting, trying new things

Our young chefs love to practice their knife skills so everyone pitched in to cut up the vegetables and get them in the roasting pan. They also enjoyed peeling and chopping the larger broccoli stems. We tossed some of them into the pan and tried some of them raw. Grating the pecorino romano cheese was fun. Some of our students were unfamiliar with “pizza cheese” in its tastier block form. The mild ricotta cheese got more mixed reviews. Zakiyah Hilliard-Taylor said that her favorite part of cooking class is that she gets to try new things, even if she doesn’t always like them. One of our favorite things about this special group of students is that they seem to like doing the dishes! Cleaning up is so much easier when everyone pitches in.

