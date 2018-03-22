Class is all about tasting, trying new things

Our young chefs love to practice their knife skills so everyone pitched in to cut up the vegetables and get them in the roasting pan. They also enjoyed peeling and chopping the larger broccoli stems. We tossed some of them into the pan and tried some of them raw. Grating the pecorino romano cheese was fun. Some of our students were unfamiliar with “pizza cheese” in its tastier block form. The mild ricotta cheese got more mixed reviews. Zakiyah Hilliard-Taylor said that her favorite part of cooking class is that she gets to try new things, even if she doesn’t always like them. One of our favorite things about this special group of students is that they seem to like doing the dishes! Cleaning up is so much easier when everyone pitches in.
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.