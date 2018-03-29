Chopping, stirring their way to tasty Italian Wedding Soup

Julius Sullivan and Amanda Zegarra add stock to the Italian Wedding Soup during week 4 of the spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen program at FSAS.

Students at FSAS worked together to get all the ingredients ready for Italian Wedding soup.

Amanda- “Making the soup was fun because I got to cut onions, carrots and cheese. I made meatballs and stirred the soup.”

Julius- “The soup tasted good (as most soups taste).”

