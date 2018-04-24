Chicken Tikka Masala a winner

Ronnie Williams, Hope Ferguson, volunteer Susan Harris, Sa'Mya Wynn, and Tamia Hudson get ingredients ready for Chicken Tikka Masala during week 7 of the Spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen cooking program at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart students Hope Ferguson, Elijah Fooks, Tamia Hudson, Ronnie Williams and Sa’Mya Wynn were enthused to experiment with Indian cuisine. Sa'Mya, the future surgeon, quickly cleaned and cut the chicken, Tamia carefully whipped up the marinade, and Hope, Elijah and Ronnie handled the rest of the chopping and mixing like pros. As usual, Hope entertained us with her favorite songs. Chicken Tikka Masala was a winner!

