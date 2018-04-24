Chicken Tikka Masala a winner

Sacred Heart students Hope Ferguson, Elijah Fooks, Tamia Hudson, Ronnie Williams and Sa’Mya Wynn were enthused to experiment with Indian cuisine. Sa'Mya, the future surgeon, quickly cleaned and cut the chicken, Tamia carefully whipped up the marinade, and Hope, Elijah and Ronnie handled the rest of the chopping and mixing like pros. As usual, Hope entertained us with her favorite songs. Chicken Tikka Masala was a winner!
Already a print subscriber? Get Access
Never Miss a Story Subscribe Today
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.