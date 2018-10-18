Chefs predict how tuna pasta salad ingredients will taste

The mini chefs are ready to go! They had a practice run last week and now they’re ready to chop. They are hungry and are happy that all the ingredients are familiar and tasty! Ivan Zheng sampled the tomatoes. “They taste delicious and so sweet!!” he said as he popped one his mouth. Ava Stuchko predicted the dill and yogurt mayonnaise would taste delicious. As each mini chef, chopped, mixed and stirred the aroma in the kitchen started our mouths watering. Stella Chau exclaimed, “ The pasta, peas, tomatoes, and peppers look so colorful!” Travis Chopyak remarked, “I chopped peppers while at Cub Scout camp this summer! Now I am a pro!” Winni Zheng excitedly said, “This is the perfect blend of sweet and spicy- the tomatoes and scallions are perfect together.”

The chefs became quiet as each one sampled the dish. It only took a few seconds for the unanimous thumbs up! Everyone agreed they could make this at home for their family. It was an easy peasy, lemon squeezy recipe!