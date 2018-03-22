Chefs continue the cooking lesson at home

This week the girls at McClure had to get back into the swing of things since missing week 2 due to the noreaster that had shut down school for the day. The girls were excited and ready to jump right in. They were looking forward to the meal that we were making. One student, Yeycy Torres, she had taken home the student booklet and she had recreated the Breakfast Burrito at home. She said it was just as delicious as when we made it in week 1. All of the girls are really looking forward to the next recipe that we are making. They all can not wait to make and try the Italian Wedding Soup.

