Canned salmon has bones? And other cooking discoveries

Wow! Fish from Alaska! In a can! The mini-chefs are excited about Alaskan Pink Salmon. Watching it come out of the can was the highlight of this recipe! They are very curious to try it, Philip Neatu mentioned that, “It actually smells pretty good!” Peter Olsen expressed surprise to see the bones as he, “thought it would be just like tuna!” Arielle Kosty thought perhaps, “In Alaska, they must shove the fish right into the can!” The mini-chefs were mesmerized!
The focus then turned to the sweet potato fries. Pooja Patel commented, “That’s my brother’s favorite!” She was willing to try, though she hasn’t ever tried them. Sophia Christinzio reassured her, “They smell like French fries! You’ll probably love them!”
