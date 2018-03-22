Broccoli pasta a perfect balance of 'spicy, bland, and sour'

Elijah Fooks and Lisa Hendrickson dollop ricotta onto the spicy roasted broccoli pasta bake during week 3 of the spring 2018 My Daughter's Kitchen program at Sacred Heart.

Spicy Roasted Broccoli Pasta was definitely a hit with Sacred Heart students Hope Ferguson, Elijah Fooks, Tamia Hudson, Infinity Jones and Sa’Mya Wynn. Said Hope, “The way all these flavors— spicy (red pepper flakes), bland (ricotta), sour (lemon)— go so well in one dish and stay balanced out is crazy!” Ethan also enjoyed the crunchiness the pepitas added to the dish.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.