Broccoli has a different, better taste when cooked in the oven

After being “snowed out” last week, everyone was anxious to get to work on our Broccoli Pasta dish. Along with chopping the broccoli into florets, we tasted them raw and then later roasted. We also sampled the red pepper raw and roasted. Carefully, they zested and juiced the lemon for later. More tasting of the Parmesan cheese and the pumpkin seeds, which were both well received. The whole wheat pasta was tested by all and Vlad Lapunka said, “It tastes good.” We learned how much a dollop of ricotta cheese was while covering the top of the pasta. Qamar Saadoon thought it looked like lasagna. Waiting for it to cook, everybody correctly set their place settings-right for knife and spoon, left for fork. Finally, the real taste test. Aliia Askarova really liked the cooked peppers and thought the lemon gave it a better flavor. Rani Mistry said “the broccoli had a different, better taste cooked in the oven.” Matteo Dede had the best comment, “Literally, out of this world!” The best part was that even after they had seconds, there was still enough to take some home to share with their families.

