Breakfast 'makes you strong and brave at school'

Determined to make our first meal a success, our budding chefs intently followed instructions.  The quinoa, an unfamiliar ingredient, raised eyebrows, but after  mastering its pronunciation (key-nwa), the girls confidently added this healthy grain to the granola mix.  

“Today I learned that you need to measure correctly and put the right amount in the bowl to make the dish taste yummy, ” said Nalia Diaz.
“What I liked about our breakfast meal is that it  was healthy,” added Jeidalys Collado.  “It makes you strong and brave at school.”

Published: The Philadelphia Inquirer