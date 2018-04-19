Aroma of Chicken Tikka Masala as wonderful as its taste

The Comly mini-chefs were excited about this recipe. Pooja Patel’s mom had made it before (replacing the chicken with Paneer cheese), and Pooja Patel reassured the chefs that, “It is delicious!” Pooja Patel even brought in some Paneer cheese to let us sample!
Philip Neatu, who was in charge of measuring spices, declared, “These are interesting spices! They spell delicious, but I’m more excited about how those petite tomatoes smell! Amazing!” Arielle Kosty ventured into the lunch room, and upon walking back into the kitchen exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! The smell of this food cooking is unbelievably delicious!” Sophia Christinzio and Peter Olsen totally agreed. The anticipation was building with each step we mentally crossed off our to-do list. The mini- chefs couldn’t contain their excitement as we plated the meal. Finally, there was silence, and it was a unanimous head shake YES! They loved this meal.
