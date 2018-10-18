W eek 2 offered a number of opportunities to develop important cooking skills. The recipe of tuna pasta salad required measuring and chopping several kinds of vegetables and the pasta had to be boiled to al dente. Once the salad components were assembled, a mayonnaise and yogurt dressing was added. To avoid breaking up the ingredients, care was taken to mix the salad gently by using two large spoons to lift and fold rather than stir the salad.

Reactions to the meal were mixed. One student loved everything while others disliked one or more components. Not many tuna enthusiasts! Barbara, one of the cooking instructors, asked what might be substituted for the disliked elements. Suggestions included: broccoli vs. peas; potatoes (a la salad Nicoise) vs. pasta and salmon rather than tuna. The salad was large enough for take-home for students’ families who, we hope, are bigger tuna fans!