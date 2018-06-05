Malvern-based Vanguard weighs creating a data center in Virginia

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

The Vanguard Group leases about one million square feet of office space from Liberty Property Trust in Malvern.

A couple of people familiar with Vanguard Group’s extensive technology operations have told me in recent days that the $5 trillion-asset investment giant is planning a new data center. Two people told me the company has scouted a site in northern Virginia. The company has been weighing whether to move workers to a new data center, away from its Malvern headquarters.

“There are plans for a new data center, but I cannot confirm its size or location,” spokesman John Woerth told me when I asked about the plans.

“I can say that the new data center offers a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility that will position the organization for continued global scalability.

“Vanguard’s IT Division will continue to operate our data centers from our Malvern locations,” Woerth added. “However, we are still determining if a small number of Vanguard crew will be needed onsite at the new location.”

Woerth also referred me to a previous Vanguard statement noting that “we are investing considerable resources in people, technology, and infrastructure to protect our clients’ assets and data; to enhance fund performance; and to improve the overall investing experience at Vanguard. The new data center is part of that effort.”

As customer assets have topped $5 trillion in recent years, ranking the company among the largest U.S. investment managers and the largest shareholder for many U.S. companies, Vanguard has been steadily diversifying its employment base while setting up remote offices to reach national and foreign investors.

The company says it employs 16,600, including 11,000 in Pennsylvania, or almost two-thirds of the total.

In the late 2000s, the company said it employed around 12,000, including 10,000 in Pennsylvania, or 5 out of 6.

Besides the Malvern area, Vanguard has U.S. office centers in North Carolina and Arizona, a small tech and sales center in Philadelphia, and other sales offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and other markets.

The company ranks with Merck, Comcast and Wawa among the largest private, for-profit employers in the Philadelphia area.

State economic development employees and Sen. Andrew Dinniman, D-Chester County, told me the company had not requested aid lately in exchange for expanding in Pennsylvania.

Last year, Vanguard’s marketing unit said in a public filing that it was trying to get a $6.5 million refund on Pennsylvania state income taxes.