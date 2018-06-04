An old trade warrior cheers for Trump

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

In this May 19, 2018, photo, a worker positions a roll of steel plate at a dockyard in Qidong in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. China appealed Friday, June 1, 2018, to its trading partners to reject “trade and investment protectionism” after Washington raised tariffs on steel imports and said it will impose curbs on Chinese investment.

From his comfortable retirement in a big house south of West Chester, Harry Miller is cheering what he calls President Trump’s “trade war.”

“I was in a trade war for 30 years,” before retiring in 2000 as a director of DuPont’s Global Polyester Film business, Miller told me, after he read my story in Saturday’s paper.

Miller, who sold made-in-America computer disks to big Asian electronics manufacturers, says he got tired of seeing Americans lose. “What’s happening with Trump is fantastic.”

Isn’t he worried that Trump’s tariffs on our allies’ steel and aluminum products will drive up prices for American consumers? And that Mexico’s retaliatory tariffs on Pennsylvania steel and apples, Hershey chocolates, and Ocean Spray cranberries; Canadian tariffs on metals, chocolate, whiskey, and mayonnaise; and planned European tariffs will drive down U.S. factory orders, slowing the economy just as it was speeding up?

It’s not an easy fight, Miller allowed. “But I don’t think the news media understands what has been going on in business around the world,” he told me.

There are some well-publicized examples of the uneven playing field even with our close allies — like Europeans charging a 10 percent premium on American cars exported to the European Union, while we charge just 2.5 percent (though we also charge 25 percent, ten times as much, on European vans and trucks.)

There’s a lot more, Miller told me. “We lost so many factories, because in many, many places the exchange is fundamentally unfair.”

For example? “When I sold into Korea, to Samsung or Lucky Goldstar, I had to pay 24 percent tariffs,” an extra expense for U.S. goods exported to Korea.

But when the Koreans sold Americans their products, “they only had to pay six percent,” to the U.S. government.

So American disks cost a net 18 percent extra, all other costs being equal. But they weren’t equal: There were also local fees, special transportation costs — “all those other games that they play and we don’t — when you add that, it was more like 27 percent,” Miller continued.

America was the target because we were the best: we sold more floppy disks than anyone. “When we had that business we supplied 40 percent of the global market.” But in the long run, tariffs made it cheaper for DuPont — and its U.S. rivals and successors — to manufacture in Asia: “Rather than put another manufacturing line in Hopewell, Va., they put the new plant in China, updated some of their machines and moved them there,” Miller said. “We were getting [worked over] eight ways til Sunday.”

Miller’s former unit is now part of DuPont Teijin, a U.S.-Japan joint venture.

I reminded him treaties like the 2012 U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement, implemented after he retired, were designed to equalize tariffs, the same thing Miller said ought to be Trump’s goal. But Miller was adamant: too often U.S. trade agreements that were supposed to strengthen U.S. companies against China and other competitors just shifted jobs out of the U.S. and to our smaller allies — which doesn’t directly help Americans.

And it wasn’t just the national tariffs or the local nuisance fees, Miller added. “It’s also the theft of intellectual property.”

Open-door America welcomed foreign customers. But sometimes they brought spies, stealing proprietary information. “The Japanese were doing it big time when I was there. Almost daily we took people through our plants. In Dothan, Ala., where we were making floppy disks, we found this one guy straggling along behind the tour. He has a notebook. He’s copying temperatures and processes.”

A former DuPont employee, an American, was convicted in 2010 of stealing trade secrets for DuPont Kevlar bulletproofing from a Virginia plant to sell to a South Korean manufacturer. In 2014, a Taiwan native was convicted and sentenced to prison for paying DuPont retirees for proprietary titanium-dioxide manufacturing information. There have been many other cases, DuPonters say.

Miller doesn’t expect an industrial renaissance from DuPont’s merger with Dow Chemical Co. and their planned breakup into Corteva (pesticides) and Dow- and DuPont-based successor companies. He says investors tend to do better than employees or customers from that kind of multibillion-dollar restructuring.

But overall, “I’m optimistic,” for America, Miller concluded. Under Trump, Congress has simplified taxes, cut back on “nut-case” regulations (which Miller is quick to blame on “both parties,”) and is now trying to “equalize” tariffs to balance trade and give U.S. factories a better chance.

Miller is betting on faster economic growth under Trump, compared to the slow steady recovery of the Obama years: He’s moved more of his investments into Fidelity’s defense and aerospace fund, which rises (and falls) with heavy-industry and war orders.

He’s glad businesses that depended on cheap and often illegal immigrant labor are finally having to boost their wages. He’s not scared a labor shortage will slow growth or boost prices: It’s good, he told me, when the bosses pay more and put underemployed Americans to work.

“It’s not going to be perfect. But it’s going to be better,” Miller concluded. “We still dominate technology. And we haven’t had an economy where taxes were going down and regulations were improving since Reagan. Now let’s fix our trade.”