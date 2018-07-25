Test results: 23andMe sells 4 million customers' genetic data to Glaxo for $300M

Personal genetics company 23andMe is selling more than 4 million customers’ genetic information to GlaxoSmithKline, which wants to use the data to develop a Parkinsons treatment and other cures, and recruit test patients

If you’ve ever wondered what the mail-away gene-testing service 23andMe was doing with all the personal and family bio-information collected from its five million customers, here’s the answer: Selling it to GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the British drug giant with major U.S. labs in Collegeville and sales offices in South Philly, so Big Pharma can use your information to target and treat your genetic defects, boosting sales and profits.

Glaxo said this morning it has agreed to invest $300 million in 23andMe,the Mountain View, Calif. gene-testing company best known for its retail gene reports designed to suggest where your ancestors came from. The company says more than four-fifths of 23andMe customers — or over 4 million people — agreed when they signed up with 23andMe to let their data be used for research, and now Glaxo’s going to use it.

Anticipating privacy concerns that people who sent samples to 23anMe will be publicly identified as subject to genetic diseases. the companies said in their joint statement that they “have stringent security protections in place when it comes to collecting, storing and transferring information about research participants,” including data encryption.

Glaxo said in this statement it plans “an exclusive four-year collaboration that will focus on research and development of innovative new medicines and potential cures, using human genetics as the basis.” Glaxo plans to put “23andMe’s large-scale genetic resources” collected from its “consenting” customers, together with GSK’s own science and marketing, to “discover novel drug targets” for “serious unmet medical needs.”

“We are excited about this unique collaboration, as we know that drug targets with genetic validation have a significantly higher chance of ultimately demonstrating benefit for patients and becoming medicines,” said Dr. Hal Barron, president of research and development and Chief Scientific Officer at Glaxo. “Partnering with 23andMe, an organisation whose vision and capabilities are transforming the understanding of how genes influence health, will help to shift our research and development organisation to be ‘driven by genetics’, and increase the impact GSK can have on patients.”

“Many” 23andMe customers have asked for “cures or treatments” for genetic diseases, 23andMe chief executive and cofounder Anne Wojcicki saiod in a statement. “By leveraging the genetic and phenotypic information provided by consenting 23andMe customers and combining it with GSK’s incredible expertise and resources in drug discovery, we believe we can more quickly make treating and curing diseases a reality.”

Glaxo and 23andMe say the drug company will use the genetic data to “improve target selection” for “precision” medicines; learn more about genetic “pathways and mechanisms” for disease; and “support identification of patient subgroups that are more likely to respond to targeted treatments.”

The four million-plus customers who agreed to let their data get owned “could help enable the discovery of a significant number of novel associations from a diverse range of people, which would not otherwise be possible,” Glaxo added. It will “allow more effective identification and recruitment of patients for clinical studies,” by helping identify “patients with a particular disease” or with genes prone to specific diseases. That will help speed up clinical research, the company concluded.

The deal allows Glaxo to extend the relationship for a fifth year. 23andMe says it already has “a portfolio of early stage therapeutic research programmes across a wide range of disease indications, which will be assessed for inclusion.” To that program, Glaxo plans to add its LRRK2 inhibitor, which it hopes to develop to treat Parkinson’s disease. “Together, GSK and 23andMe are expected to more effectively target and rapidly recruit patients with defined LRRK2 mutations” for the Parkinson’s therapy development. The companies will initially split costs.