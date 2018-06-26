Tariff wars: whose stocks are hurting more, U.S. or China?

FILE – In this March 31, 2017, file photo, National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro waits for President Donald Trump at the White House. Navarro and his protectionist trade policies are on the rise. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

So far, the U.S.-China trade fight is going worse for China, if securities prices are any sign. “Last week was especially bad for China’s stock market,” with Morgan Stanley’s MSCI China index falling nearly 4 percent, while the S&P 500 was down less than 1 percent, noted economist-investor Ed Yardeni in a note to clients.

“China has more to lose from this. We call a 10 percent stock-price drop a ‘pullback’. But they are more levered (with investor debt), and they have a lot of government activity in their stock exchanges, so if their markets come under too much pressure, (China stock prices) will fall apart,” especially at China’s current price-to-earnings ratios, which are even higher than the S&P 500, Dan David, co-owner of Skippack-based GeoInvesting (and the Republican nominee for Congress in Montgomery County) told me. “That’s why China last week put out short-sale restrictions again, and is telling brokers to hold stocks.”

Still, David says America would do better with a more carefully-target China trade policy — Washington should push to equalize postal rates, which he said are currently much higher from the U.S. to China than the reverse; and recognize that China massively subsidizes its own aluminum exports with cheap electricity — not Canada, even though it was Canada that Trump has slapped with 10 percent aluminum import tariffs.

Vanguard Group, the Malvern investment giant, “sees the odds of a true global trade war as having risen to about 1 in 3, up from 1 in 10 a few weeks ago,” the company told clients in a report last week. Vanguard says protective tariffs could briefly boost U.S. industries but a full-blown “trade war environment could reduce U.S. (gross domestic product) by 1.7 points” and also boost inflation, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to further boost interest rates and levaving the U.S. “in a lagging position” in arranging future economic and political alliances around the world.

Stock prices aside, Chinese consumers actually have little to lose from escalating tariffs, argues Andy Rothman, investment strategist for $35 billion-asset Matthews Asia, one of the largest U.S. investors in Chinese stocks, said in a report to clients from Beijing last week. Matthews is partly owned by Radnor-based Lovell Minnick Partners.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports will likely cut China’s GDP by just 0.1 percent, because they will only affect “about 2 percent of all Chinese exports,” according to Rothman. As a result, tariffs would likely slow China’s growth “much less than many expect,” to around 6.7 percent from a previously-projected 6.8 percent — a “modest slowdown,” Rothman added. He expects China will be able to pass much of its U.S. tariff costs to companies from Japan, Korea and Germany which use Chinese factories to export to the U.S.

Rothman hopes it doesn’t get that far: He suggests Trump could now “claim that the tariffs delivered on his campaign pledge to get tough on China, and then move on to negotiations over issues that really matter to U.S. companies, such as better protection of intellectual property and market access in China.”

There’s a cost to Trump for escalating the trade fight, he added: China has targeted its retaliatory tariffs to ” Trump supporters, such as soybean farmers, which could help Democrats take control of the House in November.” China president Li Jinping could also stall Trump’s outreach to North Korea.

China’s increasingly consumer-driven economy won’t much notice U.S. tariffs, according to Tiffany Hsiao, portfolio manager at Matthews Aisa. “China’s consumers will continue to look for ways to improve their quality of life and will seek out brands that cater to their tastes and aspirations,” she predicted. And China will continue to subsidize and support new industries, including computer semiconductors and biotech (including investments in U.S. companies), and may boost its support for those industries in case of a trade war.

In that scenario, China’s protectionist and favored-industry goals resemble Trump administration goals, as sketched by Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro on CNBC TV last week: He said the goal of Trump’s trade, tax and energy policies is to convince other countries to end their own unfair trade practices — and to end up with more Americans working “with their hands” in factories, enabling the U.S. to develop “a very dominant lead in the emergency industries of the future — artificial intelligence, robotics, high-tech shipping, extreme manufacturing.”