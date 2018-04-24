Soul owner Cosmo DeNicola adds Avista to Amtech factory software

Fort Washington-based investor Cosmo DeNicola said Tuesday he has completed his acquisition of manufacturing software producer Avista Solutions International, based in Minneapolis, for an undisclosed sum.
DeNicola plans to ally the business with Amtech ERP Software, DeNicola’s own manufacturing software company, adding Avista’s scheduling, logistics, and process improvement to Amtech enterprise resource planning software, and to market the combination as software for “All-in-One Smart Factories,” he said in a statement. Avista has “service centers” throughout Latin America, which DeNicola says will expand Amtech’s customer base.
Avista will remain in Minneapolis under current managers.
DeNicola Cos., including Amtech, employs more than 100, says marketing manager Ashley Gennett. She said 50,000 Americans use Amtech software, and they work at more than half the packaging manufactures within the corrugated-box industry.
DeNicola’s other investments include stakes in Futura Mobility, the Steinberg sports rep agency, the Chicken Soup for the Soul inspirational franchise, Cashman and Associates public relations, and the Philadelphia Soul arena football team, among others.
