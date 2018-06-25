Sino-American Pharma Pros draws China, U.S. drugmakers to Philly

In a cheerful cacophany of start-up and recruiter pitches, emerging-science talks and investment-banking tips, laptop displays and card exchanges — in English and in Mandarin — more than 1,000 Philadelphia-area scientists, pharma professionals and people who want to do business with them jammed a hotel lobby and meeting rooms in King of Prussia on a recent Friday for the largest yearly conclave in the 16-year history of the Sino-American Pharmaceutical Professionals Association — Greater Philadelphia chapter.

The group says it is the largest local affiliate of a national, growing, New Jersey-based organization that works to advance the Chinese-American community of pharma developers, technologists, corporate managers and investors, which is winning attention from big business, universities and governments in both countries..

“We used to meet in people’s basements,” said Jing Yang, Ph.D., a senior scientist at Bristol-Myers Squibb and President-elect of the Philadelphia group. Yang said its volunteer leaders are considering an invitation from Philadelphia Commerce Department officials to set up a permanent office at the University City Science Center — “where all the action is,” close to Penn, Drexel and CHoP.

Early meetings were scientific and topical. A conference on Immunoncology is in the works. But for “the last five years, we have started to change from science to business,” Yang added. “It’s, ‘How do you do a merger or an acquisition? How do you get financing from Morgan Stanley’?”

The rapid broadening of interest “has a lot to do with how fast China is moving,” Yang said. “From our professional point of view, discussing science is not enough” — especially since last fall, when China’s drug agency agreed to start accepting foreign drug clinical tests, opening the world’s largest potential drug market to U.S. and other manufacturers and making it easy for Chinese bioscience to be adapted for Western products.

“So from the Chinese point of view there is a big surge of money. So many investors looking for biotech companies,” said Yang. “Ten years ago, Chinese companies came here looking for (biotech) tenants. Five years ago, they looked for projects they could bring home. Now they are coming here to invest in U.S. biotechs. Not to bring them back to China. They are bringing money to invest here. We would like to have big pharma in China land in Philadelphia.”

Just since last fall, Dr. Zen Hua Huang’s KPB Biosciences, of Philadelphia, has reported raising $76 million for U.S. tests of China-developed heart, lung and infection-fighting drugs, from China-based Avantech Capital, China’s State Development Investment Corp., an arm of the Ping An insurance group, and other China and U.S.-based companies; Tmunity Therapeutics, a T-cells-based company set up by cancer fighter Dr. Carl June and his partners, has raised $100 million from Ping An and other U.S. and Asian investors; WuXi AppTech Co. Ltd., a global genetic medicine firm which opened an arm at the former Philadelphia Naval Base in the late 2000s and has since expanded, invested at least $5 million in Baltimore-based “artificial intelligence” clinical testing support developer Insilco Medicine last week.

“The Greater Philadelphia area is one of the major hubs for global pharmaceutical companies,” and for medical-academic institutions, making it a natural magnet for Chinese professionals, added chapter president Han Dai, Ph.D., a senior fellow at GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which has research centers in Collegeville and South Philadelphia.

“Business to China is booming,” says one of the King of Prussia visitors, James R. Fendrick, second-generation president of Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., a Limerick firm that supplies life-science research tools to Penn and Harvard, Merck and Glaxo, and other big institutions.

“Over the past decade the Chinese government has designated life science to be a major thrust,” Fendrick added. He said the Chinese-Philadelphia pharma community members are pushing to expand their science, U.S.-China trade relations and their own community — in addition to working “long hours and fulltime jobs,” and raising families.

He said members are drawn from three major pharma sectors — biologics, cancer drugs and cell-and-gene therapy. “The ecosystem in Philadelphia is just exploding,” Fendrick concluded. “They are discovering the next generation of therapies, and creating a community.”