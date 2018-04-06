Safeguard CEO Zarrilli is out after shareholders rebel

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Stephen Zarrilli is stepping down as president and chief executive of Safeguard Scientifics, which laid off around half of its staff in early January.

Safeguard CEO Stephen Zarrilli and chief financial officer Jeffrey McGroarty are leaving their posts at the Radnor-based investment company, Zarrilli said in a letter Friday to firms Safeguard has invested in.

The moves by Zarrilli and McGroarty, who will be replaced by Safeguard colleagues, follow complaints by a group of hedge fund investors that Safeguard, which invests in small software firms, had been spending too much on its operations, and borrowing too much, without showing recent profits. The dissident investors had not been satisfied with Zarrilli’s plans to lay off staff and cut back on new investments.

Zarrilli wrote, in part: “Today, we announced a series of management changes to further align the organization and cost structure with the company’s newly announced strategy. I will be retiring from Safeguard, effective September 30 of this year. Brian Sisko, who you already know, will assume the role of president and chief executive officer on July 1, and we will use the remaining three months of my tenure to help facilitate a seamless transition.

“In addition, senior vice president and chief financial officer Jeffrey McGroarty will depart from the company on June 30, and senior vice president of investor relations and corporate communications John Shave will depart thereafter at a specific date yet to be determined. David Kille, Safeguard’s corporate controller, will assume the role of chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2018. Dr. Gary Kurtzman, senior vice president and managing director, health care will remain in his role and will work closely with Brian in providing oversight of the Partner Companies …

“I have enjoyed working closely with you. Safeguard and I have been driven by a strong belief in your innovative business, and the new senior team led by Brian, David, and Gary will continue to work closely with you as your business advances towards milestones and your ultimate goals.”

In a separate statement sent to shareholders, Safeguard chairman Dr. Richard Rosenthal said the moves were part of a reorganization that should help shave $6 million from the company’s yearly expenses.

Safeguard owns stakes in more than two dozen companies, including Old City-based retailing-software pioneer Weblinc, digital ad tech developer MediaMath, financial tech developer Transactis, and health software developer Syapse.

Rosenthal added that Safeguard’s plan for new top management “makes clear its commitment to executing on the company’s new strategy and creating a leaner and more agile organization focused on maximizing the capital that is available for distribution to shareholders. We are also confident that Brian Sisko’s mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and legal backgrounds, as well as his operating experience and extensive knowledge of and familiarity with Safeguard’s partner companies make him the ideal choice to lead the organization as it pursues this strategy.”

Investors who called for Zarrilli to step down, arguing that staff cuts last winter didn’t go far enough, included, among others, Main Line money manager Darren Wallis, and Ira Lubert, a former Safeguard official who now manages more than $15 billion in real estate and other private assets, for clients including Pennsylvania’s major pension funds, SERS and PSERS.

Wallis and Lubert, who had backed an effort to attract institutional investors to a slate of alternative board candidates to challenge Zarrilli allies on the board in elections later this month, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the management changes.

Zarrilli is also chairman of the board at La Salle University.

