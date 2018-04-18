Philly Tech Week: 2018 highlights

Christopher Wink, who co-founded what’s now Technical.ly in a Harrowgate warehouse with some fellow Temple grads in the tough hiring year of 2008, Wednesday morning sends me the latest sign of their success — a list of some of the highlight events of this year’s Philly Tech Week:

Signs Tech Week has become a mainstream major Philly event: Sponsors this year include not only the Who’s Who of Philly tech employers and landlords — what Wink calls “regular, committed partners who make this possible including Comcast, Penn,” and the University City Science Center, alongside “scrappy folk like Think Company and Wildbit” — there are also these “major new guy” Tech Week sponsors: SAP SE (the Germany-based business software giant whose U.S. headquarters and world CEO Bill McDermott are based in Newtown Square), Vanguard Group (the tech-dependent investment giant based in Malvern) and TD Bank (U.S. co-headquarters in Marlton, N.J.)

