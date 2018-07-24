Philly-based Evoke adds L.A.-based Giant Creative

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Evoke Group, which includes eight marketing, media and communications firms run by Philadelphia-based Reid Connolly from offices at 1 S. Broad St., has acquired a ninth agency, Los Angeles-based Giant Creative Strategy, from Shamrock Capital, for an undisclosed sum.

Evoke Group is owned by Huntsworth, a U.K.-based marketing and communications company that works mostly for drug and biotech companies, and trades on the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. Evoke Group includes Evoke Health, Firsthand, Fabric, Traverse HealthStrategy, Nitrogen Health, Tonic Life Communications, and AboveNation Media, along with Giant Creative Strategy. Giant Creative is the group’s first West Coast office.

Evoke Group will pick up 150 Giant staff, boosting total headcount for the group to 550. Evoke Group says it “currently works with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies” and other biotech and consumer brands. Giant clients include Genentech, Amgen, BioMarin and Seattle Genetics.

Giant chief executive CEO Steven Gold and president Adam Gelling will remain with the business, which largely serves healthcare companies, Gold said in a statement. They will join Connolly’s executive team.

Gold said Connolly and his Evolve colleagues “built one of the most formidable agencies and agency groups in the marketing and communications sector,” and have been “on the forefront of digital since pharma embraced it.” Together the firms will sell U.S. and foreign clients “new and expanded offerings.”

Besides Philly and L.A., Evoke also has offices in New York, Chicago and London.