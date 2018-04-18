Parkland shootings survivor David Hogg protests Vanguard, BlackRock gun investments

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

David Hogg, one of the high school students from Parkland, Fla. who have been pushing a mass-media gun-control campaign since a former student shot dead 17 high school classmates and staffers and wounded dozens more, urged investors Wednesday morning to let big investment firms know if they oppose investments in U.S. gun manufacturers, and urged them to “#BoycottVanguard” and “#BoycottBlackRock” for their gun investments.

BlackRock owns 11 percent of American Outdoor Brands Corp., which controls firearms maker Smith & Wesson; 13 percent of Sturm, Ruger & Co.; and 13 percent of Vista Outdoor. Vanguard owns 8 percent, nearly 10 percent, and 9 percent of the three companies, respectively, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Activists have pressured companies including insurers Chubb and MetLife, car rental and consumer software companies to stop special discounts for members of the National Rifle Association, which has opposed many gun-control initiatives.

In his social-media postings this month, Hogg noted Vanguard and BlackRock “are two of the biggest investors in gun manufacturers; if you use them, feel free to let them know.”

As managers of the nation’s largest stock-index funds, Vanguard and BlackRock own at least 5 percent each of most widely-traded U.S. companies.

BlackRock says it owns the three gunmakers only in its stock-index portfolios, and that it’s thinking about starting “social criteria” funds that don’t include gun stocks.

After the Parkland murders, BlackRock posted a statement that it was “pursuing” talks with the three companies and had asked at least one, and planned to ask the others, to detail how they measure and manage “reputational, financial and litigation risk” from making guns, how they “support the safe and responsible use” of guns, how their guns are sold and whether they are often sold to criminals, and whether they are investing in trigger locks and other gun safety technology. BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gone a step further and are setting up “firearms-free” investment funds for investors who don’t want to own gun stocks.

But in a meeting with investors last fall, Vanguard’s new chief executive Mortimer “Tim” Buckley said even those investors who claim interest in social-criteria investments have so far showed little inclination to actually buy funds that exclude classes of stock on environmental, social or governance grounds. “You are taking the social morals of some and imposing it on the people. You can never get them to agree,” Buckley said at the time.

BlackRock and Vanguard are also major owners of Dick’s Sporting Goods, which said it would stop selling rifles after the Parkland murders. Vanguard and BlackRock each own around 8 percent of Dick’s shares.

