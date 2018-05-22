Pa. Civil Service takeover bill advances

What Philly factory owners are thinking: Tax cuts help, but tariffs and labor scarcity pose challenges May 21

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

In a bipartisan vote, the Pennsylvania senate’s state government committee today unanimously approved a bill sponsored by Sen. Mike Folmer, R-Lebanon, and backed by Gov. Wolf that would strip hiring powers from the independent Civil Service Commission and put job selection under the control of the governor’s Office of Administration.

In voting Senate Bill 1037 through for possible consideration by the full Senate in June, the committee blew past objections by the Pennsylvania Council of War Veterans, a coalition of membership groups which has questioned the reasons Gov. Wolf and Republican leaders have given for reducing the commission’s powers.

The politicians’ planned “break-up” of the Civil Service Commission, whose goal is to insulate state hiring from politics,”should raise alarm bells for all of us,” Keith Beebe, vice president and legislative chairman of the Pennsylvania War Veterans Council, wrote in a letter delivered before the vote to Sen. Folmer.

The law, if approved by the full state Senate and House and signed by the governor, is supposed to speed the state’s adoption of an online job-application system run by California-based Neogov and other efforts to draw more oyng job candidates to work as Pennsylvania prison guards, social workers and in other state positions, according to supporters including Sen. Folmer and Sharon Minnick, who heads the Office of Administration under Wolf.

In interviews earlier this year and in testimony before the committee, Minnick and other administration officials have echoed criticism by Folmer and other Republicans that it has taken Pennsylvania too long to make it easy for job applicants to apply online and by smartphone.

Most state agencies have already agreed to run Neogov, but the state still has to work out how the system will manage applications for the Department of Corrections and other agencies that require personal interviews and evaluations in addition to computer-based tests, according to Bryan Lentz, who chairs the Commission.

The Folmer bill would leave the Pennsylvania Civil Service Commission as an auditing and review board with little power to stop partisan hiring, chairman Lentz testified in a Spring hearing on the bill..

Lentz and his fellow commissioners, in letters and testimony before the Senate subcommittee, warned that gutting the Commission and giving its powers to gubernatorial appointees invites a return of the corrupt patronage hiring practices of the 1800s.

Neogov, formerly used by dozens of states to collect job applications, was dropped in 2016 by Ohio, which shifted to the rival Taleo system, and Illinois, which planned to develop its own system. The city of Philadelphia dropped Neogov under Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration. “The application was unable to meet the city’s needs,” said spokesman Mike Dunn. After attempting to build workarounds and change business processes, IT officials found Neogov “system limitations were hard-coded in the software and not configurable,” so Philadelphia replaced NeoGov with PeopleAdmin.com, Dunn added.

Beebe reiterated the council’s position that the current Civil Service Commission has done a “satisfactory job” and has a “record of accomplishment” in hiring veterans in compliance with state rules that give ex-military preference for jobs when they are properly qualified, in a letter to Sen. Folmer before the vote.

By contrast, the state Office of Administration “is not a strong advocate” of the kind of merit-based testing the veterans support, Beebe added.

The veterans, who submitted a 20-page analysis of the proposed reforms at the hearing earlier this year, “believe the ‘modernization’ of the Civil Service Commission should not be your central focus” because it’s already “modernized,” according to Beebe.

Instead, the state’s stated concerns and “frictions” appear to revolve around “project management” issues, which Beebe said result from state government’s determination to implement Neogov at the risk of other hiring goals such as fairness, independence from political patronage, and veterans’ preference.