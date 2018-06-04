Pa. attorney general accuses another Norristown ex-PennDOT official in bribery case

Meek Mill defender Michael Rubin has a new passion: His Rue La La buys rival Gilt, hoping to build an online clothing colossus

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

A former PennDOT official has been accused of accepting payments from an unnamed private contractor in exchange for paying the contractor with public money “even when the contractor did not perform the work,” state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement today.

The state charged Nicholas Martino with one count of “conflict of interest – restricted activities,” a felony. Martino, 53, who turned himself in, waived a preliminary hearing and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. A message left at his suburban Norristown home was not returned.

The charges followed an investigation that began in 2013, under Shapiro’s predecessor, Kathleen Kane, who prosecuted a string of corruption cases against state officials until she herself was sentenced to prison for perjury and abuse of office.

Martino served as Assistant District Executive for PennDOT’s District Six, based in Norristown, between 2006 and 2014.

Kane’s office “received a tip about corruption” and “a cooperating witness gave evidence against Martino, who oversaw general maintenance and roadside management programs” in his state job.

According to Shapiro’s statement, “after a contractor who paid bribes to Martino did not perform the work for which they were paid to do, Martino looked the other way. He even had one Bucks County inspector fired for refusing to approve the work the contractor had not performed.”

Following a statewide investigating grand jury, ten PennDOT managers and employees have been charged with accepting kickbacks from contractors in exchange for padded payments. Most of the charges were resolved without prison sentences.