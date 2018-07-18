NextFab to shut 4th St. jewelry-textile makerspace, reopen at bigger site on N. American St.

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

NextFab, the for-profit cool-tools “makerspace” studio network started by Evan Malone, Ph.D. in West Philadelphia in 2009, plans to temporarily close its three-year-old, 4,000 square foot jewelry and textile studios at 1227 N. Fourth St. later this year in preparation for a move to larger quarters in a 16,000-square-foot space at 1800 N. American St. this winter.

Members who need space between the shutdown and the planned new opening can rent space at NextFab’s 21,000 sq. ft. Washington Ave. tech-tools location in South Philly or its 10,000 sq. ft. Wilmington location, collect refunds, or apply the down time to future new memberships, according to NextFab.

The new facility, like the 4th St. location, will be headed by jewelery-industry veteran Melilssa Guglielmo.

Philadelphia has been trying to redevelop the blocks along wide American St. in the former west Kensington factory and food-industries corridor since the 1980s. Instead of the job-intensive production facilities the city once envisioned, the neighborhood, which adjoins the Northern Liberties residential and restaurant district, has attracted artists and artisan shops in recent years. In a statement, Malone noted the new site’s neighbors including Crane Arts, the Provenance Cos. architectual-recycling business, Clay Studio, Colorspace Labs and Paperbox Studios, among others.