Can an ex-love nest motel on the Schuylkill River tie Penn's campuses together?

View from the 34th St. Bridge over the Schuylkill, from outside a former motel that is the subject of a zoning change that could more closely link University City with the Grays Ferry section of South Philly

A former hot-sheets motel and prison halfway house, which sits on wooden posts on the West-Philly-edge of the Schuylkill River near an I-76 on-ramp, could become Penn’s missing link, connecting its campuses in West Philly with its Pennovation business incubator at the former DuPont Co. paint plant on Grays Ferry Ave. in South Philadelphia.

A proposed rezoning of the 600 South University Ave. site from medium-industrial to CMX-5 would let the owner or tenant build something creative — even something large — on the triangle of land and the low-water Schuylkill riverbed that is part of the property. The change has been recommended by City Council member Jannie Blackwell, who represents the district and has the say, despite a lack of support from the city Planning Commission, which dislikes “spot zoning,” reports Jake Blumgart in PlanPhilly.

The property is controlled by Philadelphia Suburban Development Corp., the Nicoletti family firm that for 40 years has specialized in, well, suburban developments, like the recent hotel, stores and housing it installed along the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit in Kulpsville (Towamencin Township). The firm also invests in city-based prison halfway houses and other state-contracted facilities, some like the old motel that are now worth a lot more than when the Nicolettis acquired them. Mark Nicoletti told me he’s not ready to talk about plans until the zoning is settled. Maybe next month.

Blumgart calls the ultimate plans for the ex-motel “mysterious.” Even Blackwell says she doesn’t know, but she’s in favor, because “it’s Penn,” the city’s largest employer. Blumgart also called the site “an isolated plot of land accessible only by automobile.”

How isolated is it, really? To be sure, Septa buses don’t run that far down South University Ave. or across the 34th St. bridge.

But Penn vans go past the motel’s chained doors many times a day, carrying staff and students to and from Pennovation. And there are sidewalks on both sides of the road, which walkers can take from Grays Ferry to the University City Septa train station. Hardy foot commuters from Point Breeze and Grays Ferry pass by twice a day. The concrete sidewalk is crumbly, but the view of the UCity and Center City skyline can’t be beat, especially at night.

The motel is a short walk (under a Septa overpass carrying the Media, Wilmington and airport trains) from the VA, Penn and CHOP hospitals.

The motel sits across busy 34th Street from Penn’s southernmost athletic fields and the giant chillers that cool the campus in summer and its labs year-round.

It’s also just across the Schuylkill from Pennovation, where Qualcomm, Comcast, Hershey and other big companies share space with start-ups and Penn engineers on a property that is cradled by a riverside park and hiking trial. But to leave the motel, you have to cross the open Schuylkill Expressway ramp, which means dodging cars during rush hour. Yes, the site needs work.

The spot looks less isolated when you consider the network of walking bridges that Penn has built in “Penn Park” above its tracks and tennis courts, farther north in the same space between I-76 and the railroad and river. It would be a bigger job to expand access by opening the railroad wall that runs behind the medical school and its parking garage. But the railroad is just Septa, not Amtrak or the freight lines; and Septa cooperated to build the UC station in the 1990s, overcoming similar issues.

Maybe Penn could build a second pedestrian bridge above 38th St., like the one to the north that carries crowds of students to class on Locust Walk. And maybe, finally, there’ll be room for another footbridge, across the river, to Pennovation and the hiking and biking trail on the east side of the Schuylkill.

