Trump vs AMLO: Mexico faces 'de-gringo-ization'

Tina Byles Williams (formerly Poitevien), a former Philadelphia City and PGW chief investment officer, is founder and CEO of FIS Group, one of the largest African American-owned investment firms, with around $9.5 billion in client assets, including Pennsylvania and North Carolina state investments

Mexico’s corporate sector has made a lot of money from exports to and cheap imports from the U.S. in the 23 years since passage of the North American Free Trade Agreement. President Trump’s demands for rewriting NAFTA, Mexico’s promise to boost its fees on U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump tariffs, and the expected election of big-government populist Angel Manuel Lopez Obrador to Mexico’s powerful presidency in voting July 1, were spooking investors at last week’s Latin America investment conference sponsored by BlackRock’s iShares funds group.

“The next two months will be very important,” with the Mexican election, and practical deadlines for President Trump’s efforts to update or replace NAFTA, said Tina Byles Williams, chief executive and chief investment officer at Philadelphia-based FIS Group, which manages around $10 billion in global stocks and bonds for clients including Pennsylvania and North Carolina state pension funds.

If a NAFTA deal doesn’t get settled by early August, “I think the President (Trump) will abrogate NAFTA and attempt to get bilateral (U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada) trade deals,” Byles Williams added. “You need the (current, pro-U.S. trade) Mexican Congress to ratify a deal if one is struck in that time frame. And then you have to have our Congress ratify such a deal by December, before (Lopez) Obrador begins office.”

As President Trump pointed out recently, most Mexican exports go north to the United States. But everywhere else in Latin America, “the so called de-gringo-ization” of exports, with development, financial and trade deals increasing between Latin American nations, China, Europe and Canada, “has been a trend for the past 25 years,” Byles Williams said.

Now Mexico may finally feel obliged to diversify its exports, instead of relying so much on U.S. markets. Trump’s moves would “tip us away from the U.S. as being the main player in Latin American trade. The bigger deal with China,” Byles Williams added.

She expects President Xi Jinping will present the United States “as the big bad bully, kind of like what President Putin has done,” to justify painful fiscal or economic reforms in his country as well as new pressures on its trading partners. That won’t help U.S.-Latin American trade.

The Mexican currency, she added, could take a hit: “I think the peso has a lot further to fall.” FIS also expects a weaker Brazilian real, and it has sold Brazilian small-cap exchange-traded funds to reduce exposure for Pennsylvania and other clients. Yet Brazil could benefit if U.S.-Mexico relations continue to deteriorate: “I don’t know if it’s a trade war yet, but Mexico is a clearer casualty.” By contrast, “Brazil, Colombia, maybe Chile, are the brightest spots in Latin America.”

“Bullish on Brazil, bearish on Mexico, neutral on Argentina,” was the similar approach claimed by Patrick Jamin, chief investment officer at another investment group that tracks Latin America, NorthCoast Asset Management. Northcote, Conn.

BlackRock staffers include exchange-traded funds strategy chief Christopher Dhanraj also posted a report reviewing the Mexican election in detail.

They noted that Lopez Obrador, the likely new Mexican candidate — known as AMLO for his initials — is familiar to many Mexicans: he was Mayor of Mexico City, one of the largest municipalities in the world, for the social-democratic Party of the Democratic Revolution. AMLO now heads his own party, MORENA. The name is both an acronym for “National Regeneration Movement,” and a word for a woman who is, like most Mexicans, of indigenous heritage or mixed race, unlike the nation’s European- and Middle Eastern-descended business elite.

AMLO, BlackRock notes, “enjoys a sizeable lead in the polls, and his victory is becoming most investors’ base case scenario.” Rivals Ricardo Anaya, who represents an odd alliance of the conservative PAN (National Action) party and AMLO’s old PRD, trails, and Jose’ Antonio Meade of the once-dominant PRI (Revolutionary Institutions) party, is running last, amid rising political and narcotrafficking murders in several Mexican states.

What’s less clear is whether MORENA will take control of the Mexican Congress to ram through major constitutional changes, or will need to compromise with rival party factions. Mexico’s economy has been “reasonably stable, with sound growth, healthy employment and lower inflation” — and a falling birth rate that may reduce emigration pressures and force wages higher.

But BlackRock says investment in Mexico has lately declined, given the rising uncertainty over how hard both AMLO will hit Mexican business with new taxes and restrictions — plus Trump’s tariffs. Mexican stocks have been dropping since May and are down nearly 10 percent in U.S. dollar terms (a little more than half as much in pesos.)

“An AMLO victory could lead to an increase in public investment, which could be beneficial in the short term,” at least until inflation and interest rates start going up, BlackRock added. But that could be followed by a painful drop in export sales, increases in debt and interest rates, and continued decline in investment, which could stall Mexican economic growth, boosting social pressure along the U.S. border.