Larger than life, it's lawyer Tom Kline, in stone, at Drexel

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Philadelphia has collected a population of monuments, including bronze full-size depictions of Benjamin Franklin (there are a few around the Penn campus), and metal and stone representations of other Revolutionary patriots, Civil War generals, Rocky Balboa, Edgar Allen Poe’s raven, and politicians from Penn to Rizzo, now famous or obscure.

And now we can add trial lawyer Tom Kline, partner in Specter & Kline, PC, to that list. Kline’s larger-than-life statue on a pedestal has been set up in the lobby of the Classical Revival former Beneficial Savings Bank headquarters, pending a May dedication.

Vacated when the bank moved to more modern quarters in 2001, the newly renovated building is now part of Drexel University’s law school, which Drexel agreed to rename the Thomas R. Kline School of Law when it accepted a gift in cash and property whose value Kline estimated at $50 million, in 2014.

The gift enabled Kline’s name to replace that of real estate baron Earle Mack, who had pledged $15 million in matching funds for a Drexel law school expansion project that was later canceled.

Gift markers have been in the news locally, in connection with Blackstone Group cofounder Stephen Schwarzman’s proposals, since modified, for renaming Abington High School and putting his family’s and friends’ names on several locations there, after he promised his alma mater $25 million. No statue plans in Abington.

I asked writer Dan Rottenberg, who has studied and written about Philadelphia philanthropy, if the Kline statue fit in an older tradition.

Rottenberg says Kline’s beneficiaries have done “a fine job of salvaging a venerable downtown bank building,” but he sees this statue as a departure: “This kind of monument to oneself flies in the face of Philadelphia’s self-effacing Quaker tradition. That’s why, for example, there are few Philadelphia streets named after Philadelphians.”

Clearly, Drexel is grateful.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.