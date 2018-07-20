Krispy Kreme buys Philly's Insomnia Cookies

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp., Winston-Salem, N.C., says it has bought a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies, the University City-based “leading cookie delivery company in the United States.”

The companies wouldn’t say what Krispy Kreme paid. CNBC reported the two sides had agreed on a price of under $500 million for the cookie chain, which has 135 stores, many of them in college towns and yuppie neighborhoods where young people studying or partying indulge in fatty warm snacks.

“We are delighted to add Insomnia Cookies,” said Krispy Kreme chief executive Mike Tattersfield in a statement. He said the companies would operate independently.

Reached by email, Insomnia founder Seth Berkowitz called the sale “a dream come true.” Berkowitz started the business in 2003 when he was a student at the University of Pennsylvania. He said he has in the past 15 years built Insomnia into “a mainstay in college campuses.”

The chain has expanded beyond area schools including Penn, Temple and University of Delaware into one or more college neighborhoods in most of the continental United States, and added stores in nearby office and residential neighborhoods, where young professionals whose resident advisers brought cookies into final-exam dorm study sessions are now ordering bags of Insomnia for software and accounting team breaks.

Berkowitz also said the companies are “exploring opportunities” to expand sales. For example, “we are launching La Colombe canned draft latte in our Philadelphia stores next week.”

The companies said Berkowitz will stay in charge of Insomnia after the scheduled close of the sale later this year. (Acquirers typically say they are going to keep founders around in their deal announcements, though many leave after a deal is concluded. A Krispy Kreme spokeswoman declined to talk about how Insomnia fits into the company’s strategy, beyond what’s in the prerss release.)

Krispy Kreme, founded in 1937, has 1,400 retail shops in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries, including countries in Europe, parts of Asia, Latin America, Africa and the South Pacific. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are also sold by grocery chains and convenience stores.

Formerly a public company, Krispy Kreme was bought by JAB Beech, a German investment firm that also owns Panera Bread, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Lysol, Calvin Klein, and other feeding, clothing and cleaning brands, for $1.35 billion in 2016.