JPMorgan Chase plans branches in Philly, Boston, D.C.

Bloomberg Photo Service 'Best of the Week': James "Jamie" Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., listens during an Institute of International Finance panel discussion in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. Dimon, who's making his first public appearance since undergoing treatment for throat cancer earlier this year, said the biggest U.S. bank probably will double its $250 million annual computer-security budget within the next five years. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg *** Local Caption *** Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is looking at opening branches in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, Boston’s Downtown Crossing, and in Washington, D.C. and its Maryland and Virginia suburbs. S&P Market Intelligence reported the plans in February, citing filings at the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates banks. Spokeswoman Elizabeth Seymour said the bank isn’t ready to comment on its branch plans.

New York-based JPMorgan rivals Bank of America, which already has a branch network in the Philadelphia area, as the two largest U.S. banks. Wells Fargo & Co., TD Bank, PNC and Citizens are currently the region’s dominant deposit banks and lenders, having purchased the major Philadelphia-based banking companies in the late 1900s and early 2000s.

Bank consolidation and online banking has pushed many lenders to prune locations, John Boyd, head of the Boyd Co., a South Jersey-based North American corporate site selection firm whose clients have included JPMorgan in the past, told me. “But banks have been making a lot of money, and there’s bright skies ahead under the current (Trump) adminsitration, so they have some tail winds pushing new projects and new initiatives,” he added.

Indeed, JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon has called for adding 400 U.S. branches in a bid to put his company’s large and rising profits to work finding new customers, following the windfall of last year’s federal income tax cuts passed by Congress and signed by President Trump. Banks have shut branches as more customers access their accounts online, but JPMorgan says regional offices can still bring in new business, particularly in markets a company hasn’t yet penetrated.

JPMorgan employs nearly 10,000 people in the Philadelphia area, mostly at its credit card, consumer lending, information technology, tax shelter and other offices in northern Delaware. The company already has specialized local offices servicing wealthy clients and mortgage loans but has not built an area branch network up until now.

The number of U.S. branches peaked at around 100,000 before the 2008 recession, but has recently dropped to around 90,000, after Bank of America, PNC, Wells Fargo and others closed locations in Philadelphia and other cities where they had acquired multiple banks.

The JPMorgan Chase Philly push follows an abortive effort to enter the Philly region by JPMorgan’s New York rival, Citigroup, in the 2000s. After spending millions building 11 branches, at sites near the Convention Center, in King of Prussia, North Wilmington, and other neighborhoods, Citi pulled the plug and shut its Philly-answer branches in 2013, citing slow growth.

Republic Bank of Philadelphia, chaired by Vernon Hill, is among the few U.S. banks opening new branches in the region in recent years. Hill, a Moorestown real estate and retail entrepreneur who also founded the former Commerce Bancorp, is also adding branches at his newly-profitable MetroBank Plc in England.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.