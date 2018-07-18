Johnson and Johnson picks Penn for research-talk hub

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Reflecting the main building at Pennovation Works, Maker Faire-goers talk inside the 13-foot geodesic dome titled "Nomadic Monument for Women in Robotics," created by designers Diedra Krieger and Gaby Alfaro at the converted DuPont Co. Philadelphia Works site, now a tech business incubator owned by the University of Pennsylvania. June 24, 2018 TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Work is underway on a “JPOD” telecom “networking hub” that is set to open this fall, connecting University of Pennsylvania researchers and area start-ups to funders and scientists at Johnson & Johnson, the New Jersey-based drug and medical-supply giant. All this networking will occur at the school’s Pennovation Works business incubator at 34th St. and Grays Ferry Ave., the university said Wednesday in a statement.

The Penn JPOD, and another at the University of Alberta, are a step down from the nine JLABS research and startup centers that J&J has opened in venture capital hotbeds such as the San Francisco and Boston areas, New York, Austin and Shanghai.

JLABs typically host dozens of drug or medical device development companies that J&J is backing. The Penn and Alberta JPODs will help professors and other developers to work with members of J&J’s investment and development network on private channels.

Even without a full-dress JLABS, the JPOD, which Penn calls “a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS,” and Penn, is a boost to the university’s efforts “to accelerate healthcare innovation and commercialization in Philadelphia and the region,” in “medical devices, pharmaceuticals, consumer and health technologies,” Penn said in its statement.

Penn this year also committed $50 million to back companies launched by Penn professors, in a bid to make sure they grow in the Philadelphia area instead of moving to Boston and other biotech investment centers. So far, these include Penn professor Carl June’s Tmunity Therapeutics, along with Tycho Therapeutics and Carisma Therapeutics.

“There is a remarkable synergy between the Pennovation Center and the JLABS vision,” said Penn executive vice president Craig Carnaroli in a statement.

The JPOD will reduce “business, financial and operational obstacles,” added Dawn Bonnell, Penn’s vice provost for research. “We envision JPOD@Philadelphia as a chief conduit for continuing to build the region’s innovation ecosystem.”

Even before the JPOD’s scheduled opening this fall, JLABS is soliciting “promising solutions” it may back, through a contest it calls the “JPOD@Philadelphia QuickFire Challenge,” to be launched “soon,” Penn says. More info is here.

Penn says the two-year-old, 23-acre Pennovation Works complex is now home to engineering, science and grad school research labs, the Penn-sponsored PCI Ventures investment fund, a 1776 coworking space, and operations of “85 companies and 350 innovators,” including projects and researchers sponsored by Qualcomm, Hershey, Comcast, Netronix and Limelight Bio, and other companies as well as university-affiliated start-ups.