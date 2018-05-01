FlockU sold to Connecticut firm

Court: Philly salary-history ban violates free speech, but firms can't use data to underpay May 1

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Philadelphia investor David J. Adelman, who heads Campus Apartments and has been a partner in FS Investments. A smaller company he backed, FlockU, has been sold to a large Connecticut licensing company

Becker Associates, a Connecticut licensing firm, has agreed to acquire two-year-old, college-student-focused “digital-media hub” FlockU, which is based on Locust St. in Center City, from investors including chief executive Josh Verne (formerly head of WorkPays.me and Home Line Furniture), Brian Selander (former executive VP at WhistleSports and aide to ex-Delaware Gov. Jack Markell), and Campus Apartments owner and FS Investments cofounder David J. Adelman, for an undisclosed sum. “FlockU found a good home,” Adelman said in a brief email interview.

FlockU posts items from students — it calls them “ambassadors” — to generate social-media traffic to partner brands including Amazon, T-Mobile, and Match.com.

Becker is affiliated with Anjar Co., which licenses Gumby & Pokey, Barrel of Monkeys, the board game Othello, and other kids’ products, with sales totaling close to $2 billion a year. The deal marks Anjar’s expansion into the college-aged consumer market. “We’re thrilled to offer digital media and new content streams with strong integration opportunities,” said Becker owner Patti Becker in a statement.

Verne, FlockU’s CEO, said in an email he’d like to have Becker as a backer “on the next company we build. Flock on!”