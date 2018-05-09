DuPont plans new $45M O-ring factory, will keep 200 area jobs (Update)

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Reversing a trend of factories leaving the region, DowDuPont said today it will invest $45 million in “the purchase of a new facility in Newark, Delaware, to manufacture DuPont Kalrez,” a high-temperature sealing material used to make O-rings for electronics and other tough industrial environments.

DuPont Transportation & Advanced Polymers plans to replace an existing factory at Tralee Industrial Park, just east of the University of Delaware campus, with a new facility twice as large on Ruthar Drive near the sprawling main campus of Christiana Hospital. The current plant employs around 200 “skilled operators,” and “we expect to need at least this number to operate the new facility,” said DuPont spokesman Daniel Turner.

The plant will be DuPont’s main production site for Kalrez, and the company expects demand will grow.

The business, part of the Wilmington-based “speciality products” company that is one of the three planned successors to the current DowDuPont chemical and materials conglomerate, will be “twice the size of the current plant in Newark,” and updated, DuPont said in a statement. Work will “transition” to the new plant over the next two years.

The plant will build parts made of Kalrez, a perfluroelastomer that combines flexibility with heat and pressure resitance. Randy Stone, president of the polymers business, said in a statement the company was “extremely fortunate” to find a local site instead of having to move the business out of state.

It’s a reversal for DowDuPont’s predecessor companies, which sold and closed more factories than they opened in the Philadelphia area in the past 20 years, DuPont has consolidated its headquarters to a suburban Wilmington site, closed its former Marshall (South Philadelphia) and Edge Moor (Delaware) plants and reduced operations at the Experimental Station outside Wilmington and the Chambers Works complex in Salem County, N.J., as part of a general streamlining and spin-off of its older business lines.

The State of Delaware and New Castle County, where most Delawareans live, have agreed to cut taxes applicable on corporate employers to keep DowDuPont’s Specialty Products and Agricultural successors from moving their headquarters out of state.