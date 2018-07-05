With $40M in N.J. tax breaks, Teva agrees to move corporate HQ out of Pa.

An unidentified employee enters the main entrance to Teva's North American headquarters, 1090 Horsham Road, in Montgomery County. Israel-based Teva is the largest maker of generic pharmaceuticals in the world.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, the American arm of the Israeli drug company that has been in cost-cutting mode the past couple of years, will move its headquarters and consolidate top managers from North Wales, Montgomery County, to offices in Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J., after New Jersey agreed to give the company tens of millions of dollars in tax credits, New Jersey Gov. Murphy said in a statement today.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) on June 12 approved tax breaks worth $4 million a year for each of the next 10 years for Teva in order to protect “jobs at risk” in a “priority area.” Murphy, like his predecessor former Gov. Christopher J. Christie, is using multimillion-dollar corporate giveaways to attract and keep employers in New Jersey despite his state’s high taxes and business costs.

The move will leave “more than 1,000 high-wage jobs in New Jersey,” including “the transfer and creation” of 843 jobs to Parsippany, plus the preservation of 232 existing jobs at the site, according to Murphy. Teva employed 2,000 in North Wales and other locations near Philadelphia as of last year. Teva in the early 2010s considered, but ultimately discarded, a plan to build a giant distribution center at a former Budd Co. factory site in Northeast Philadelphia.

Teva “will retain a significant presence in Pennsylvania,” Brendan O’Grady, Teva’s head for commercial operations in North America, said in a statement. He didn’t say how many people Teva will fire in North Wales, or give the choice of moving to Parsippany, a 90-minute drive from North Wales. O’Grady also praised New Jersey as “a vibrant business hub and a dynamic life-sciences environment.”

Teva shares have lately traded in the low $30s a share, down nearly half from its highs in 2015-16. The company posted sales of $22.5 billion last year, up slightly from $22 billion in 2016. The company missed analyst earnings targets in two of the past three quarters.