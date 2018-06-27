Boeing upgrades Chinooks at Delco plant in 100-year program

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Boeing, U.S. Army and Special Forces officials on June 28 marked the start of a program the company hopes will update more than 500 Chinook military helicopters for Special Forces and Army units at its plant in Ridley Township, Delaware County. Boeing employs around 4,600 at the works, down from 6,100 in 2011.

Like the mule or Jeep of former days or the sturdy C-130 transport plane, the Chinook helicopter, made at Boeing factories in Ridley Township, Delaware County and tested in the Arizona desert, is by now standard Army equipment, having outlasting careers of the longest-serving officers and enlisted men to become a basic transport and weapons platform for America’s wars.

Chinooks have been built and rebuilt at the Boeing works, at the site of a former Baldwin Locomotive Co. factory next to the Delaware River, since the 1960s.

If a pilot upgrade program that starts this month goes well, Chinooks will continue to be made and updated in Delco through at least the 2050s, company and Army officials said at a pep rally and luncheon at the Boeing facility Thursday.

Boeing remains the largest industrial employer in the Philadelphia area, but plant headcount has shrunk since a $130 million upgrade that started in 2011, from 6,100, to 4,600, according to Larry Weng, Boeing’s director of vertical-lift operations.

The company plans an additional $100 million upgrade to the north end of the plant to accomodate future production of the V-22 Osprey, currently assembled in a former warehouse on the western side of Pennsylvania 291 next to the engineering center and east of the main production works, added Weng.

The plant completes work on about four Chinooks and one to two Ospreys a month.

The workforce includes around 1,200 members of United Aerospace Workers Local 1069, many of them former military mechanics, who build and update Chinook 47s for the U.S. and two dozen other nations (including India, Saudi Arabia and Singapore this year); plus 1,000 non-union engineers, including the pros who designed Chinook’s new lightweight plastic-composite helicopter rotors, and 1,400 management, administrative and support staff, including a growing number of data scientists.

Around 80 UAW members are currently on layoff waiting to be called back to work, down from around 200 a couple of years ago, said local president Mike Tolassi.

“We’ve been in continuous production since the first Chinook rolled off the production line in 1962. It’s a good basic design. The tandem (double) rotor configuration has served our forces well,” Chuck Dabundo, Boeing vice president of cargo helicopters and manager of the Chinook program, told plant staff from the dias, next to the stripped body of a Chinook slated for upgrade.

The upgrade program, dubbed Block 2, will boost the ships’ carrying capacity and range of a few hundred miles by consolidating wiring, lightening and expanding fuel tanks, and replacing metal rotors with composite plastic ones, designed and built at the Ridley site to accomodate Special Forces and Army weapons that have accumulated on the ships in response to war needs in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.



Wearing Army fatigues, leaders of Boeing’s military clients sought to boost morale while damping down hints of corporate self-congratulations. “It’s not enough to deliver them on time,” Col Greg Fortier, U.S. Army project manager for cargo helicopters, told the crowd. “Common men do not win Super Bowls, and common men do not make these ships.”

He told of his unit coming under Taliban fire in a two-week, 2002 shooting conflict around Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, when the Army lacked enough Chinooks to evacuate wounded soldiers on time. The solution: more Chinooks with improved range and defense systems.

The Army used Chinooks to take over Grenada and Panama in the 1980s, Kuwait in the 1990s and Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s, recalled Col. Scott Beale of the Army’s Special Operations Command — the Night Stalkers.

Special Forces upgrades — model 47G — using 1,400 parts from 500 suppliers and 45,000 man-hours of work per helicopter, will boost the Chinooks’ carrying capacity to 27 tons, from 25.

Heavy use and the need to defend the ships against attack have sped theneed for upgrades that will enable the Army to boost its defensive systems and keep up the Army’s s “heavy assault capabilities from now through the 2050s,”Beale concluded.