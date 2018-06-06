Pa.'s $10M helps AmerisourceBergen decide on new Conshy HQ, with 550 new jobs:

Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen has decided to expand its headquarters in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, building a new 400,000-square-foot office building that will consolidate its current offices nearby and at its previous headquarters at Chesterbrook in eastern Chester County.

Besides keeping existing jobs in the state, AmerisourceBergen will “create more than 550” new jobs in information technology, accounting and other central functions at the site by 2023, according to a statement from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

Before choosing Conshohocken, AmerisourceBergen was also courted by developers in New Jersey, which has offered multi-million-dollar tax breaks to companies willing to relocate to former heavy-industry sites on the Delaware River waterfront in Camden, and in Delaware, where state officials are likewise plugging former chemical and steel factory sites By growing in Pennsylvania, AmerisourceBergen will give a “significant boost to the regional economy,” Wolf said, adding that such opportunities have been “rare.”

To sweeten the deal, the Wolf administration has approved $8 million in state matching funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program “to assist with facility development and construction costs,” plus $1.7 million in Job Creation Tax Credits when the company adds the promised new jobs. The package was assembled by the Governor’s Action Team and staff at the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The state says AmerisourceBergen has pledged to invest an additional $29.5 million or more in the new headquarters, one of several office projects that has transformed Conshohocken from a decaying industrial borough to a congested corporate headquarters, whose streets of brick row homes now end in blocks of new riverside apartments popular with young residents. The burg is also accessible to Center City by Septa trains and the Schuylkill Expressway, and to Philadelphia International Airport, King of Prussia and other locations off I-476.

AmerisourceBergen employs around 21,000 worldwide, including around 2,000 in its Philadelphia-area offices and in Gloucester County, N.J. distribution center.

AmerisourceBergen earned $364 million in profits in its last fiscal year, on revenues totalling $153 billion, most of which the company passed along to makers of drugs that the company sent along to hospital pharmacies and other retailers. Along with rivals such as Cardinal Health and McKesson, AmerisourceBergen has benefited from U.S. health insurance coverage, including the expansion of Medicaid and individual insurance known as “Obamacare” in recent years.

AmerisourceBergen shares have risen and fallen with investors’ perceptions of drug markets and medical payments, including the Trump administration’s healthcare policies, along with merger rumors. The company’s largest owner is Walgreens Boots Alliance, which operates the drugstore chain. The stock has traded recently at around $85 a share, down from over $100 in January.

Like other drug companies, AmerisouceBergen is a frequent target of government and private litigation alleging improper drug sales. The company and its rivals and suppliers have been sued by states and cities around the U.S., and is currently being investigated by federal and state officials including Pennsylvania Attorney General (and former Montgomery County commissioners’ chairman) Josh Shapiro, for its role in the rapid rise in opioid painkillers, leading, as it has in the past, to abuse and deaths, killing more Americans last year than gunfire and car crashes combined.

AmerisourceBergen CEO Steven Collis has said in the past that patients and their doctors bear primary responsibility for painkiller decisions; the company has also donated to anti-drug abuse groups.