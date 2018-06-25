Bank deposit rates going up

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

After a decade of rock-bottom interest rates, Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes are translating to higher bank-deposit yields for some savers.

This morning, Chester County’s DNB First Bank, based in Downingtown, posted new rates as high as 3 percent for five-year, $1,000 certificates of deposit (up from 2.15 percent), and 2.35 percent for one-year CDs (up from 1.15 percent). Also at DNB First, three-month CDs, on which DNB was paying an annualized interest yield of just 0.05 percent — just a nickel for every $100 — have been boosted to a full 1 percent — or a dollar for every $100.

DNB First is one of a handful of U.S. community banks paying the nation’s highest deposit rates, including Souderton-based Univest (3 percent for four-year-and-11 month CDs, minimum $500), with big national companies including Capital One and Goldman Sachs’ Marcus financial services paying almost as much, according to data posted at Bankrate.com. NerdWallet and other sites also track bank rates.

These are some of the highest bank deposit rates paid in the past 10 years. The average 5-year CD yield fell below 3 percent in 2008 and bottomed out near zero, according to Bankrate historical data One-year rates had been below 1 percent since 2009.

Deposit yields have risen following a string of increases in the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee’s targeted federal funds rate — what the central bank charges commercial banks to borrow money — to 2 percent this month, up from 0.25 percent in 2016.

Banks that hope to make more loans are often the fastest to raise deposit rates. Banks use customer deposits as a source of cheap funding, lending the money at higher rates to homebuilders and mortgage borrowers and other loan customers, or investing in securities or fee-generating services. Deposit rates tend to go up when loan rates are also rising.

Higher deposit rates can attract some risk-averse savers to put their money in government-insured bank deposit accounts, instead of stock funds and other private securities whose values vary. But over long periods of time stocks have been a far better investment. For example, the S&P 500 stock interest posted returns averaging more than 10 percent a year since the beginning of 2008. The stock average fell 37 percent that first year but has returned between 1 percent and 32 percent in each year since.

Despite a decade of merely nominal yields, American individuals, partnerships and corporations owned a total of $11.4 trillion in commercial bank deposit accounts last year, up from $7.2 trillion in 2008 (not adjusted for inflation), according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. The total has risen each year since 1948. Depositors held $9.8 trillion in interest-bearing accounts last year; that total has risen every year since 1992.