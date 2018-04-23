Safeguard dissidents muscle Lubert, Glass onto company board

Joseph N. DiStefano writes about Philadelphia-area enterprise, and the people and money that make it go.

Dissident investors on Monday announced an agreement with Safeguard Scientifics, the Radnor-based, publicly traded investment company, for dissidents Ira Lubert, the Philadelphia-based real estate and buyout investor, and Russell Glass, a former lieutenant to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, to join the Safeguard board, as part of a five-person slate supported by Safeguard management, instead of running an opposition slate in a contested election.

Robert J. Rosenthal, Safeguard’s chairman, said in a statement that Glass and Lubert will “complement the strength of the current members.” Lubert was an aide to Safeguard founder Warren “Pete” Musser in the 1990s but left the company before the value of its dot.com investments collapsed in 2001, saying at the time he preferred to concentrate on investments he understood, such as hotels.

The dissidents, led by Joseph M. Manko Jr. of the Horton Fund and Darren C. Wallis of Maplewood Capital LLC, had combined forces as Sierra Investments LLC and used their combined 5.1 percent of Safeguard stock to agitate for expense cuts and accelerated asset sales, even after Safeguard chief executive Steve Zarrilli announced staff cuts and gradual liquidation of the company’s positions in two dozen tech companies earlier this year. Zarrilli, who chairs the LaSalle University board, said earlier this month that he plans to leave the company.

Lubert, who is also former lead owner of the Valley Forge casino, is one of the Philadelphia area’s most successful investment managers of recent years. Lubert and his partners manage more than $15 billion in private investments, many times larger than the value of Safeguard’s two dozen investments in private tech companies. Lubert’s total includes more than $1 billion invested for the Pennsylvania state and public school pension funds. He has served as chairman of the Penn State board of trustees.

