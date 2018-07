Here is this week's gallery of selected images by the staff photojournalists of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The photo below is mine, illustrating an opinion piece for the newspaper, bemoaning the increading use of decorative LED lighting on the city's skyscrapers. I moved my camera while shooting with a slow shutter speed to get those blurs of light. There are other, straight photos at the story link above.

