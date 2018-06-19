Weekly Features

My weekly column photo appears inside the Inquirer's local section every Monday. In B&W. Here's the color version:

I photographed the four dance class friends killing time - as was I - waiting for the Miss New Jersey Pagaent to start, at the Music Pier on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. The girls eventually recited the "Pledge of Alligence" to open the pagaent's first night of preliminaries.

Also appearing online at philly.com every Monday is a curated image gallery of some of our best staff photos of the week. This week the featured photo was shot by staff photographer Elizabeth Robertson, along the Delaware River (he was not alone... they don't appear in the photo, but he was there with his dog. And his girlfriend). Click here or on the photo to see all the photos.