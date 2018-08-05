Reflections on hats, umbrellas, pigeons... and REFLECTIONS

National Geographic photographer Jim Richardson once said, “If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff.”

But that is easier said than done. There are times as a newspaper photographer you are standing in front of stuff that is not very interesting at all. And you can't move, because that is your assignment that day, and you can’t just walk over to the more interesting stuff down the street. It's like Stephen Still sang, "If you can't be with the one you love..."

Sometimes things just aren’t happening. Moment’s aren’t developing, dramatic events are not unfolding. Sometimes you just can’t layer multiple elements within a single frame…

So we sometimes resort to visual, graphic gimmicks, trying to make a picture that communicates something to the reader, but is still visually interesting enough to catch their eye. Extreme wide angle or telephoto lenses, little depth-of-field - or a lot. Under exposure with fill-flash, tilted horizons, or silhouettes.

Some people think that when I have to make something out of nothing, I end up shooting reflections. Or hats, umbrellas, pigeons, gulls, or shadows.

I looked back over just the past 5-1/2 years of photos for the Inquirer (my 35 year look back was last week) and reached by captions for “reflect” (that covered the words reflected and reflection as week). I found 28. That’s only two per year on average! Not worth calling the cliche police yet (although I do notice four rear view-mirror in the bunch. Yikes.).

This is all just to explain - and excuse - the picture up top. I try not to shoot reflections all the time. I also, since spending an entire year with writer Michael Vitez documenting the people - thousands of them - who come from all over the world to run up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, just like the character Rocky Balboa did in the movies. After our book, Rocky Stories, Tales of Love, Hope and Happiness from America's Most Famous Steps, (Paul Dry Books, 2006) was published I swore I would not milk the spot no matter how desperate I was for a “wild art” newspaper feature photo.

But, I happened to be walking down the steps after shooting an assignment at the museum when I started looking at how the skyline has changed since we did the book. And how everyone has a cell phone camera now. And how they still run up the steps. And how there was a puddle there…