Looking up. Looking down. Looking back.

I had the opportunity this week to speak to a photography class at Temple University’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI - “a lifelong learning academy where people 50 years and older attend classes and pursue the joy of learning without the traditional academic requirements of tests and grades.”)

It gave me a chance to look over some recent photos I’ve made. As I told the group, my wife watches the BBC’s Great British Bake Off, and laments how some of her “favourites” lose because the judges eliminate a contestant based on each particular show’s bake - not the weeks prior. That reminds me of the old saying, ”you're only as good as your last photograph.” Doesn’t matter what wonderful pictures you made last month - or 33 years ago - what counts is what you did yesterday. (Or, look at the reigning Super Bowl champs 48-7 loss today, Sigh.)

So, a few years ago I started opening all my photo talks and presentations with a selection of the pictures I made in the most recent week or so. It serves to demonstrate the variety of assignments a newspaper photographer shoots on a regular basis; but, even more importantly, it also shows - I hope - how much I do shoot every single one as if it were the most important assignment I had.

One of the things people often ask me is how I stay motivated “after all these years” shooting routine newspaper jobs. That’s how. I always assume someone I just met, or recently photographed, is looking at the credits under pictures in the newspaper for maybe the first time. I want them to think, “yeah, he’s a good photographer,” when they see my name there.

That brings me to two of the recent photos I shared with the photo class. The one at the top, and this one:



As a young photographer taking pictures on family vacations to Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon, I’d read all about outdoor photographer Ansel Adams and his “Visualization.” He described his process as consciously “projecting the final photographic image in the mind before taking the first steps in actually photographing the subject.”

Later on, as I was turning from landscapes to documentary photography, I also read about Henri Cartier-Bresson, and the “Decisive Moment.” About that he said, “your eye must see a composition or an expression that life itself offers you, and you must know with intuition when to click the camera.” So after learning how to use my camera and imagining an image, I now had also be ready for a “blink and you miss it.”

Both of those photographers inspired me, and formed the foundations of my work as I evolved into a photojournalist. But the thing that got me into photography - before Ansel or Henri - was that I could take a picture and show it to my family and friends and say, “look at what I saw today.” I couldn’t sing or write poetry to convey what I was experiencing, but I could take pictures.

Those two pictures show how I am still shooting that way today. To share the cool things I see with readers.

Two weeks ago I was covering an Interfaith Vigil at Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia following the anti-Semitic attack at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. I had a 70-200mm zoom lens on a monopod and a wider zoom on a second camera around my neck. I was constantly closing and extending the monopod as I moved and switched cameras. At one point, bringing the telephoto zoom up to my eye, I unexpectedly caught a glimpse of a star-burst. It was a poignant moment as I listened to the prayers and words of hope and solidarity. It took me a brief second to realize I was seeing the skylight in the domed ceiling of the 1927 Moorish Revival synagogue, reflected in the LCD panel on the top of my camera. So I took a picture of it, using my iPhone. I knew it would focus closer than my Nikon’s wide-angle zoom - and almost everything in the iPhone frame would be in focus -showing the packed synagogue. (The iPhone has a tiny sensor, so it has a greater “apparent” depth of field. Ironically, the newest smartphones now use artificial intelligence, or multiple lenses, to simulate the high aperture/super narrow depth of field that has mostly been possible only with “real” cameras and super fast - like f/1.4 fast - lenses.)

The second photo, shot last week, is a view of one of the two "ghost structures" suggesting an outline of Benjamin Franklin’s long-demolished home in Philadelphia (It was created for the Bicentennial). I have passed under it dozens of times over the years, and even photographed it many times before. But on this beautiful autumn day, the clouds in the sky were interesting, so I shot it once more. This time, again with my iPhone.