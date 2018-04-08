A photo column turns twenty

Thursday, July 1,1999. Somerton. More than 2.5 million people are attending Welcome America events, and on the Forth, many of them will watch or march in the “Philadelphia, the Place That Loves You Back Parade” on the Parkway. Up in This section of the Northeast, the holiday picnic will be a quieter one for the Greens. Their big patriotic salute came earlier in the year, when Rebecca Green, 13, as the “Statue of Liberty,” and her cousin Kaitlyn Green, 8, marched in the Somerton Civic Association’s annual Memorial Day parade. They were waiting with Brian Plested, 14 — “Uncle Sam” — at the parade’s start., in front of George Washington High on Bustleton Avenue. Next week: Fairmount Park

Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of my weekly photo column. That’s over one thousand photos of people, places and things (pigeons, umbrellas, shadows) in my weekly feature, “Scene Through the Lens” (a visual exploration of the Philadelphia region).

In the late 90s, I had recently returned to the streets as a photographer, after working as a photo editor for number of years.

As an editor in our Sunday rotogravure magazine, I worked with our staff photographers and freelancers on the sort of multiple story-telling images like those offered decades earlier by magazines like LIFE and LOOK. Almost all of them were story ideas that originated with the photographer, and were presented with a minimal amount of text.

Back at the newspaper then, like now, reporters would find the stories and photographers would be dispatched to illustrate them. There was seldom any room of “standalone” photos other than weather “art,” with aesthetically-pleasing images of snow, rain, or sunshine.

So I began formulating proposals for my editors to create a way to get more photographer-generated images into the newspaper. A way for management to look at photography as another way to tell stories to our readers.

At the time, there were many regularly appearing photo-driven columns out there. The University of Missouri spread their story-telling photojournalism philosophy around the county through their grass roots Missouri Photo Workshops, and graduates - many who created photo columns at newspapers around the county.



At the time, I especially admired the community work of Mary Beth Meehan with her “Our Times” column in the Providence Journal; Suzanne Kreiter at the Boston Globe, who rode with the police for her “On the Beat” photo column; and “Florida Found,” by Jamie Francis, which was exactly that - found photos - at the St. Petersburg Times.

Earlier Sylvia Plachy, then at the Village Voice had an uncaptioned black-and-white photo run every week under the heading “Sylvia Plachy’s Unguided Tour.”

Later on, Edward Keating shot a non-conventional wedding photo every week for the much imitated “Vows” column at the New York Times with writer Lois Smith Brady.

So, inspired by all those great photographers, when the newspaper’s metro columnist left, the position as his replacement was advertised internally.

I applied for the job, showing them my mockups and explaining what a photo column could do. Philadelphia has over 100 distinct neighborhoods and I proposed visiting a different each week and finding a “story” I could tell visually with one photo - and a longer-than-usual caption that I would write.

I didn’t get the job. But it did get the editors here thinking of pictures a little, and a few months later when they were creating a new page for community news, it seemed like a good match.

Breaking up the grey type on the page of listings of neighborhood news, the City Hall calendar, a traffic report, school information and a list of volunteer opportunities, would be a single image - my idea for the neighborhoods “story.”

Chinatown was the first, published on April 9, 1998. Then every week, after consulting the many maps I had collected, and my notebook of ideas gleaned from bulletin boards, or weekly newspapers, I would go to a new neighborhood and get out of my car. I walked the streets, talking to residents, researching their history, and visually reporting on the things I thought looked interesting in each one I visited.

After two years, the community page was eliminated, but the photo-driven column remained, becoming more of a expression of my “voice” as a visual journalist, and the name was changed.

Now it's “Scene Through the Lens,” but I’m still sharing things I notice while working in the city. Like a pair of legs under a coat rack during a business conference. Or a young man watching the Phillies game on TV from outside the Mayfair Diner.

Over one thousand weekly images later, I am still shooting assignments for the newspaper in the city, suburbs and South Jersey, and still looking for images that are out of the ordinary.

Click here for a gallery of .03 % of the photos that have appeared...

Thanks, for watching.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.