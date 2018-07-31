35 Years at the Inquirer

( Tom Gralish ) I dug through bunches of boxes to find this picture of Sen. Ted Kennedy shaking my hand. Sarah Leen took it at a 1986 reception at Ethel Kennedy's home in McLean, Va. for recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy journalism award.

This month marked the 35th anniversary of my joining the staff at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

I remember it as if it were yesterday. The front page photos that day (shot by Michael Penn and Larry C. Price) were of a Beach Boys concert in Atlantic City and a sailboat race on the Delaware River in Philadelphia. The lead story (I had to look it up) was about Soviet President Yuri Andropov cancelling an “important round of meetings” with West German Chancellor Hemut Kohl. I can’t help notice that Russia was the USSR then, and there were two Germanys. 35 years later, well, Russia, Germany and the U.S. are still meeting and arguing about who control who.

I first became a member of the “very dishonest Fake News Media” 10 years earlier, as a high school senior, at the North Las Vegas Valley Times, covering JV boys and varsity girls sports (.25 per inch of copy, $1.50 per published photo). Then I worked for United Press International in four different cities, before I joined the newspaper.

I cannot think of another job where you get to meet such a wide range of fellow humans. Even in the varied world of journalism, general assignment photographers are unique. We handle the photo duties for all sections and departments of a newspaper’s coverage: government, sports, entertainment, food, fashion, medicine, education, religion, business, industry, weather, the military, and, of course, breaking news.

It has been a great 40-plus years (I’m not retiring, just reminiscing).

When young photographers ask me about the future, I really do honestly believe it is bright for photojournalism. Maybe not as bright as the Honeywell Stobonar potato masher strobes the OG’s were using when we were coming up (back then - shooting only available light, of course - we turned our noses up at them) but I think there will always be a place for visual story tellers.

Admittedly, it will be different. The days of photographers with a staff job sitting in the ready room, reading the newspaper (yikes) while they wait for an editor to hand them an assignment will never return. But photojournalists will be free to work in ways that will come more naturally to them, using social media and video and audio. And drones.

But photographers starting out now will have to work harder to stand out. For the vast majority of the images I have taken in my career I was the only photographer around. Even on big news events there would only be a handful of other professional photographers there. That's changed a lot. At a public event now, EVERYONE is holding up a smart phone now (almost ALL of them shooting video in “portrait mode.” Aarrgghh!).

Agains, I’m not retiring, just reminiscing.

I have made pictures while hanging upside down in the open cockpit of a bi-plane, with my leg wrapped around scaffolding atop the Willian Penn statue above City Hall, and while stepping backwards three feet in front of a pope (I have also photographed eight U.S. presidents).

I walked beside a defecting general and defense minister to join an estimated half-million Filipinos in the streets during their 1986 revolution, drove more than 5,000 miles retracing the steps of Lewis and Clark, and clung onto the back of a motorcycle to capture racing bicyclists climbing the Manayunk Wall.

I have been warmly invited into hundreds of row homes, townhouses, tract homes, tents, mansions, penthouses, tents, and cardboard boxes on a sidewalk steam grate.

I witnessed births and life-saving surgeries, and, while fortunately only one death, sadly, I was there to record the terrible aftermath of many, many lives lost.

I have been on assignments to 49 U.S. states (I was in Alaska as a kid, so I have been to all 50!)

And I never had to miss being part of my children’s lives. Or the chance to enjoy my wife, family and friends. I was still able to travel, relax, learn and experience life outside work. I never felt I had to sacrifice too much to do the thing I first enjoyed as a junior high student making B&W prints in the darkroom and showing them to my friends. I’ve had the greatest opportunity to share with thousands of readers over the years, to say, “here, take a look at what I saw today.”

It’s still a pretty good gig.