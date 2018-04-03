Philly.com

Community Guidelines

We embrace diverse points of view and allow for robust debate. We believe our journalism is enhanced when our audience engages with it and we encourage our commenters to express their thoughts frequently and passionately, but in doing so we ask that you follow some basic rules of conduct.

Attack the argument, not the person. Stay on topic. Be concise. Respect others and their points of view. Don’t say anything that would normally be considered offensive or demeaning to others.

This is a forum for discussion, not trolling.

Profanity, sexism, bigotry, racism, vulgarity, sexual innuendo, name calling, sweeping stereotypes or anything designed to demean or bully is not allowed. In commenting, use your own work, or work you have the right to use with credit to the author.

Comments on someone’s appearance, clothing, ethnicity, race, religion, gender or sexual preference, intelligence, religion, physical or mental capacity are not allowed. Comments that are false, libelous, obscene or that would invade another’s privacy or disclose their personally identifiable information, such as a home or work address, phone number, or email address are also prohibited.

We remove comments that advocate or imply violence as well as personal attacks on members of our commenting community and Philadelphia Media Network employees, because they violate our guidelines.

We also remove comments that are spam or advertising for an unrelated product or service; they also violate our guidelines.

We do not edit comments, so they will either appear as written or not at all. You have 2 minutes to edit or delete any comment that you author. After that, the comment will appear as is and cannont be changed or deleted.



Violating any of these guidelines, or any of our Commenting Terms and Conditions, can lead to a warning or a temporary or permanent ban, at the absolute discretion of PMN.



These are our Commenting Guidelines. In order to become a member of our commenting community, you must agree to our Commenting Terms and Conditions, which can be accessed here, and comply with these Commenting Guidelines.



For help with your Philly.com registration, which is required before commenting, see our list of Frequently Asked Questions here.

We welcome you to our commenting community, and look forward to your contributions. For help with registering, email us at digitalsupport@philly.com. For other questions, you can email us at community@philly.com





