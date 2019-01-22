“He wanted to become the next Harvey Dorfman,” Amaro said. “He wanted to make an impact on young players long after he was done playing. After he retired and he sat in some meetings with the coaching staff, it was just mesmerizing to listen to him talk. He just always talked about focusing and concentrating on the pitch you were making at that moment. You can’t change the pitch you made three innings ago or the one you’re going to make later in the inning. And as we all know he lived by that. He was laser focused and that’s what made him so great.”