The Phillies had targeted Moniak in 2016 because of the success they projected him to have at the plate. But now the outfielder has struggling to hold his own in single-A ball. Doubt was beginning to form, Moniak said Friday as he stood inside the Phillies clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. The pressure of being the No. 1 pick suddenly felt real. Moniak, who turned 20 a month earlier, needed something to clear his head.